Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Rating) fell 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.75 and last traded at $40.75. 14 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.16.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.70.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GSEE)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.