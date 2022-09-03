Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Cut to “Sell” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GPEAF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $670.00.

Great Portland Estates stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

