Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 298,018 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,018 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.25% of ONEOK worth $82,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,678,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 97,527 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,527,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,289,000 after buying an additional 211,617 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE OKE opened at $60.55 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.70 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average of $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

