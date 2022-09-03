Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $101.94 Million Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 960,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 1.46% of Oshkosh worth $101,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,108,000 after buying an additional 1,189,732 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Oshkosh by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,357,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,244,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 3.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,315,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,546,000 after purchasing an additional 67,028 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 58.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,094,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,775,000 after purchasing an additional 770,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Oshkosh by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,865,000 after purchasing an additional 38,339 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OSK opened at $79.40 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $77.89 and a 52-week high of $125.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average of $93.05.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 83.62%.

OSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Argus started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

