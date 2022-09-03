Gridcoin (GRC) Trading 13.5% Higher Over Last Week

Gridcoin (GRC) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, Gridcoin has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gridcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Gridcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $32,701.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Gridcoin Profile

Gridcoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 446,079,691 coins and its circulating supply is 415,426,659 coins. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

Buying and Selling Gridcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gridcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gridcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

