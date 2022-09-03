Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 53,730 shares.The stock last traded at $208.73 and had previously closed at $211.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.48 and its 200 day moving average is $207.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.79. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 19.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 124,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after acquiring an additional 75,052 shares during the last quarter. 15.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Further Reading

