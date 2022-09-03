Guarded Ether Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9,802.00 (GETH)

Guarded Ether (GETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Guarded Ether coin can currently be purchased for about $1,258.48 or 0.06352094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Guarded Ether has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and $9,802.00 worth of Guarded Ether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Guarded Ether has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00781326 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002433 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00839471 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015564 BTC.
Guarded Ether Coin Profile
Guarded Ether’s total supply is 4,366 coins. Guarded Ether’s official Twitter account is @GuardaWallet. The Reddit community for Guarded Ether is https://reddit.com/r/GuardaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Guarded Ether Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Guarded Ether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guarded Ether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.