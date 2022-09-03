Guarded Ether Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9,802.00 (GETH)

Guarded Ether (GETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Guarded Ether coin can currently be purchased for about $1,258.48 or 0.06352094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Guarded Ether has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and $9,802.00 worth of Guarded Ether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Guarded Ether has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00781326 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00839471 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015564 BTC.

Guarded Ether Coin Profile

Guarded Ether’s total supply is 4,366 coins. Guarded Ether’s official Twitter account is @GuardaWallet. The Reddit community for Guarded Ether is https://reddit.com/r/GuardaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Guarded Ether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guarded Ether directly using US dollars.

