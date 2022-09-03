Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 41.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 29,333 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,668,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,360,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 58.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

