Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $9.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.04. 1,121,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,177. The company has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.