Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys 12,557 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Flex were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Flex by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 37,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Flex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Flex by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Flex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Flex by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 12,984 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $226,960.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 55,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $972,569.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,010,453.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $226,960.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637,237 shares of company stock valued at $9,633,019 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flex Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLEX. Argus upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,534,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $19.54.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Further Reading

