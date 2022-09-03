Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies comprises 1.0% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL traded down $3.00 on Friday, hitting $295.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,635. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.04 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.73%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,669,525.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

