Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,848 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter valued at $14,664,000. Alden Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,323,000. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,399,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Algoma Steel Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.87. 1,088,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,120. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $13.65.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 83.33%. The firm had revenue of $743.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Stories

