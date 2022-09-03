Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000. Aerojet Rocketdyne accounts for 0.8% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,899 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth about $1,451,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 117.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 331,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 178,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AJRD traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $42.84. 465,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,877. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,651,977.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJRD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

