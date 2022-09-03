Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dover were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Dover by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $116.66 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

