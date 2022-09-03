GYSR Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (GYSR)

GYSR (GYSR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, GYSR has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GYSR has a total market cap of $821,261.69 and approximately $11,217.00 worth of GYSR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYSR coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.12 or 0.00779564 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015601 BTC.

About GYSR

GYSR’s official website is gysr.io. GYSR’s official message board is medium.com/gysr. GYSR’s official Twitter account is @gysr_io.

GYSR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYSR directly using US dollars.

