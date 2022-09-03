Hamster Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Hamster has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $129,182.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hamster has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.37 or 0.00790691 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837008 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015709 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

