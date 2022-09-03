Hamster Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Hamster has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $129,182.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hamster has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.37 or 0.00790691 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002456 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837008 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015709 BTC.
Hamster Coin Profile
Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.
Buying and Selling Hamster
