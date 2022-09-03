Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.11-$1.23 EPS.
Hanesbrands Stock Down 0.6 %
HBI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. 7,308,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,662,990. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.46.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.
Hanesbrands Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CL King lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.73.
Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 62.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.