Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.11-$1.23 EPS.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 0.6 %

HBI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. 7,308,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,662,990. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CL King lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 62.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading

