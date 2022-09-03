Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Reiterates €40.50 Price Target for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €40.50 ($41.33) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($57.14) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Bechtle alerts:

Bechtle Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:BC8 opened at €38.02 ($38.80) on Tuesday. Bechtle has a twelve month low of €35.42 ($36.14) and a twelve month high of €69.56 ($70.98). The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of €40.90 and a 200-day moving average of €43.08.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.