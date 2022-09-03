Head-To-Head Review: Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) and Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) and Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carver Bancorp and Capitol Federal Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp $30.22 million 0.65 -$850,000.00 N/A N/A Capitol Federal Financial $286.27 million 4.36 $76.08 million $0.62 14.50

Analyst Ratings

Capitol Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Carver Bancorp and Capitol Federal Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Capitol Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Carver Bancorp and Capitol Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp 3.47% 3.72% 0.15% Capitol Federal Financial 29.59% 7.01% 0.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.5% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial beats Carver Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides lending products, such as one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate lending; and construction, business and small business administration, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit cards, online account opening and banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. The company operates through one administrative office, seven branches, and four ATMs. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which include home equity, loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, vehicle loans, and loans secured by saving deposits. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; and invests in various securities. It operates a network of 54 branches, including 45 traditional branches and nine in-store branches located in nine counties throughout Kansas and two counties in Missouri. The company serves the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia, and Salina, Kansas, and a portion of the metropolitan area of greater Kansas City. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

