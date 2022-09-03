Head-To-Head Review: Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) versus Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) and Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Intesa Sanpaolo and Fulton Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intesa Sanpaolo 0 4 7 0 2.64 Fulton Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus price target of $2.41, indicating a potential downside of 76.00%. Fulton Financial has a consensus price target of $18.17, indicating a potential upside of 12.77%. Given Fulton Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than Intesa Sanpaolo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

1.1% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Fulton Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fulton Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and Fulton Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intesa Sanpaolo $23.51 billion 1.40 $3.74 billion N/A N/A Fulton Financial $997.16 million 2.70 $275.50 million $1.62 9.94

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than Fulton Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and Fulton Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A Fulton Financial 28.15% 11.23% 1.05%

Dividends

Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Fulton Financial pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fulton Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Fulton Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Fulton Financial beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services. It also provides consumer credit and E-money; wealth management and private banking services. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit organizations, corporates and financial institutions, public administration, private clients and high net worth individuals, institutional clientele, and other customers. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans. In addition, it provides letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and wealth management services, including investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns passive investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through traditional financial center banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. The company operated branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

