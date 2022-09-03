Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Lowered to $146.00 at Barclays

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered Hess from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.58.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES opened at $120.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hess has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $131.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.80 and a 200-day moving average of $108.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,260 shares of company stock worth $7,302,755 over the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Hess during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

