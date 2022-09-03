Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10,488.00

Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Hibiki Finance has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Hibiki Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0704 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hibiki Finance has a market capitalization of $652,600.67 and $10,488.00 worth of Hibiki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.00780620 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002431 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00838425 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015596 BTC.
Hibiki Finance Profile
Hibiki Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,273,470 coins. Hibiki Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Hibiki Finance Coin Trading
