Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.95

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 77865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $394.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Hillman Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 10.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.9% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

