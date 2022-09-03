Holo (HOT) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Holo (HOT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Holo has a total market cap of $359.22 million and $11.19 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Holo has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00031842 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00083781 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00040962 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003133 BTC.

About Holo

Holo (HOT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 coins. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Holo is holo.host.

Holo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript.Telegram | Reddit | BitcoinTalk | Github| YouTubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars.

