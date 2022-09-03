Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HBCP. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Bancorp to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of HBCP opened at $37.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.74. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average is $37.92.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.75 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,181.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

