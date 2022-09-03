Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hormel Foods updated its FY22 guidance to $1.78-1.85 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.78-$1.85 EPS.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.39. 2,329,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,788. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 24.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 153.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

