Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Announces Earnings Results

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hormel Foods updated its FY22 guidance to $1.78-1.85 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.78-$1.85 EPS.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 1.3 %

HRL traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,329,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,788. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.