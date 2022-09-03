HP (NYSE:HPQ) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Barclays

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.14.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in HP by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,682 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 163,873 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 31,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

