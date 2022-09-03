HP (NYSE:HPQ) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Citigroup

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Company cut HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.14.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. HP has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.41.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 175.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

