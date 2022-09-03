Huobi BTC Market Capitalization Achieves $772.18 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19,814.86 or 0.99876071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $772.18 million and approximately $122,098.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars.

