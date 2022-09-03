Hush (HUSH) Market Cap Reaches $662,188.33

Hush (HUSH) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.0552 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $662,188.33 and approximately $1,599.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00312547 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00112842 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00078422 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003675 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hush

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.