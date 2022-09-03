Hyve (HYVE) Market Cap Reaches $1.13 Million

Hyve (HYVE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Hyve has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $26,256.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hyve has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.70 or 0.00791361 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002452 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00836029 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015605 BTC.
About Hyve
Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com.
Hyve Coin Trading
