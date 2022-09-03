Hyve (HYVE) Market Cap Reaches $1.13 Million

Hyve (HYVE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Hyve has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $26,256.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hyve has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.70 or 0.00791361 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00836029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015605 BTC.

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

