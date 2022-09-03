Idle (IDLE) Price Hits $0.24

Idle (IDLE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Idle has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $908.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001235 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00789771 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002475 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00836668 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015691 BTC.
About Idle
Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,283,604 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com.
Idle Coin Trading
