iExec RLC (RLC) Price Down 15% This Week

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 3rd. iExec RLC has a market cap of $91.32 million and approximately $7.44 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00005679 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

