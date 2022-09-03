Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.00.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 13,071 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $195.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.42. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

