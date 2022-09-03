Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Incyte to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Incyte from an outperform rating to an inline rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.92.

Incyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average of $75.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. Incyte has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Incyte by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

