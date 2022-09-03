Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Purchased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $90.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 55.21 and a quick ratio of 55.21. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.47 and a 1-year high of $288.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.45 and a 200-day moving average of $141.01.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 54.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 137.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,659.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

