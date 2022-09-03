Insider Buying: Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Major Shareholder Acquires $5,969,303.45 in Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 75,955 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $5,969,303.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,298,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,999,743.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 123,806 shares of Autoliv stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.27 per share, with a total value of $9,690,295.62.

On Thursday, August 25th, Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 12,719 shares of Autoliv stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,502.48.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 162,436 shares of Autoliv stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.35 per share, with a total value of $12,889,296.60.

Autoliv Stock Performance

ALV opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.24 and its 200-day moving average is $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.66. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $110.59.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.44. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALV has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

