Insider Selling: South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) CEO Sells $664,250.00 in Stock

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $664,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,427,593 shares in the company, valued at $37,931,146.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

South Plains Financial Price Performance

South Plains Financial stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $464.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.65.

South Plains Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Plains Financial

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on South Plains Financial to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPFI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in South Plains Financial by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in South Plains Financial by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 22,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 27.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

