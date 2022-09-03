Insider Selling: Volex plc (LON:VLX) Insider Sells £35,127.96 in Stock

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Rating) insider Jon Boaden sold 12,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.43), for a total value of £35,127.96 ($42,445.58).

VLX stock opened at GBX 262.50 ($3.17) on Friday. Volex plc has a 52-week low of GBX 209 ($2.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 494.70 ($5.98). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 284.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 269.38. The company has a market capitalization of £416.64 million and a P/E ratio of 1,875.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Volex’s payout ratio is presently 33.26%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Volex in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as box builds, wire and cable harnesses, electrical control panels, electromechanical assemblies and systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and ruggedized harness and overmoulding, as well as high mix and low volume manufacturing.

