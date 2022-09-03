Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 3,023 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.08% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $27.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 1.76%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.