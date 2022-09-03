Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 734 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHO opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $51.26.

