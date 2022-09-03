Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 2,448 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,782,000 after buying an additional 47,226 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 394.4% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 17,679 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,143.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,061,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

IYH opened at $261.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.15. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $247.38 and a 52 week high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

