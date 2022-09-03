Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.83. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $55.23.

