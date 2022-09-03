Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IBKR. StockNews.com upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Compass Point cut their price target on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.84.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.07). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,327,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,675,594.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,715,800. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.