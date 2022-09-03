Invesco High Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE VLT opened at $10.84 on Friday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLT. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

