Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0446 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
IQI stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $13.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.