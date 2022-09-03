Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0446 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

IQI stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $13.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1,008.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 36,314 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

