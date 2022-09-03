iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,924,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,011 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 5.94% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $601,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 250.7% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.86. 869,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,164. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $131.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.71.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.152 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

