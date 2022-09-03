iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barings LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,718,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,599,000 after buying an additional 82,643 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after acquiring an additional 31,896 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 57,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,403,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $394.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,179,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,829,662. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $402.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

