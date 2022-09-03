J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Has $608,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $41.30 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

